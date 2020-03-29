He continues attacks
Editor, Daily Union: He continues his attacks against blacks, including a former president.
He came after the Native Americans and their land for the oil.
He encouraged white supremacist violence, after Charlottesville.
He attacked an Indiana-born, Southern California federal judge because of the man's Mexican ancestry.
He mocked a handicapped reporter.
He came after our Muslim brothers and sisters.
He called the pope disgraceful.
He called some countries, s---hole countries.
He separates children from their parents, many of whom will not be reunited.
He continues the murdering of thousands of Middle Eastern people.
He violates women, both verbally and sexually.
He tries to degrade and shut down the press.
He is a liar and denies people the truth.
He comes with attacks toward our Constitution.
He did not come to us with protection from the coronavirus (COVID-19)!
He comes with bigotry.
He comes with hate.
He's a bully.
He comes with racism.
And now ... he and his come after Grandma and Grandpa. — Sincerely, Robert Heussner, Fort Atkinson.
