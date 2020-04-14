It’s wonderful to see so many people outside walking … with their dogs, their spouse, their BFF or simply themselves. Not only are they logging healthy “steps,” but they’re also clearing out all the mental cobwebs that accumulate over time.
Of course, the main reason for all this walking is that it’s one of the few ways that folks can get fresh air and exercise while still staying as far away from each other as much as possible. Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 can lead to cabin fever. That’s why those daily walks — or two or three — are so welcome.
And also very welcome are the many paper hearts with which area residents and businesspersons have decorated their windows for passersby to enjoy and show support for all the “essential workers” on the front lines. We’ve printed a few on page A1 and a couple more here.
We don’t know where this movement first began, but there are a couple of Facebook groups sharing heartfelt messages. Hearts in the Window, for instance, has as its mission spreading warmth and human solidarity during this time of great anxiety, isolation and fear.
Founder Natasha James of British Columbia said she wanted to make an online community giving families an activity to do while walking in their neighborhoods. She was sent a copy/paste message about handmade hearts in windows and, after participating herself, decided to open it up to see what social media would do.
It did a lot. On March 20, Hearts in the Window had 120 members; by April 8, there were 164,340 and counting.
Another Facebook group, A World of Hearts, is sharing a similar sentiment. Its founder, Tree Hanafy, also encourages people to display something heart-shaped in their home where neighbors and others can see them, hopefully raising their spirits.
And much closer to home, Milton East Elementary School first-grade teacher Leslie Brissette spearheaded a Happy Heart Hunt Facebook group through which people decorate their homes with and post pictures of hearts to assure the world that we all are in this together. {span}She credits kidsforpeaceglobal.org and Heather Henthorn for the idea. So far, 257,500 people have joined.
Now, hearts aren’t the only window decoration displayed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Teddy bears, rainbows, hot-air balloons and other signs of hope have spread via social media into our livingroom windows, too.
But the idea’s the same.
And so today, we offer a tip of our editorial hat to all who have placed hearts in their windows to disseminate a little joy during this time of uncertainty.
For, as Natasha James advises, we are the world ... and we all must “spread the love, not the germs.”
