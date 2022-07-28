That is one of the memorable phrases uttered by “Dirty Harry” Callahan, the fictional police inspector played by Clint Eastwood. Today, the world is learning its limitations in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the most important lesson is that a key strategy we banked on to defeat the virus — herd immunity — appears unobtainable.
Herd immunity is reached when enough people in a community acquire immunity to a disease, either through infection or vaccination or both, that it makes sustained transmission impossible and protects even those who are not immune. The strategy of mass vaccination campaigns to achieve herd immunity has worked well for childhood diseases such as diphtheria, which has essentially disappeared, and for other once-common diseases such as smallpox and polio.
The percentage of people who must be immune to stop the spread of a disease depends primarily on how contagious the disease is. The commonly cited example is measles, which is extremely contagious and requires immunity in 90% to 95% of the population to halt transmission. In the past few years, measles outbreaks have occurred in the U.S. despite greater than 80% of the local population being vaccinated.
Which brings us to COVID-19. Early on, public health researchers and the World Health Organization estimated that a range of 60% to 70% population immunity would be necessary to control the disease. As the COVID-19 vaccines became available, more contagious variants also emerged. Public health experts were forced to move up the herd immunity estimate to 75% to 80%.
What went wrong with the herd immunity theory? In essence, two things. First, vaccine protection is incomplete and does not last long enough. Second, the virus is constantly mutating to circumvent vaccine protection.
The theory of herd immunity, like all scientific theories, depends on several assumptions, and these assumptions proved not to be true in real life. The first fallacy was that people who have acquired immunity would not acquire or pass on the disease; they must remain resistant.
Second, herd immunity theory depends on immunity to a relatively stable disease. Measles does not change much from year to year, and the measles vaccine does not have to be reconfigured annually. In the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was believed the virus would take a long time to mutate.
Despite the failure to prevent all infections, vaccination has dramatically lessened the severity of disease and the number of COVID-19 deaths in most countries. This may represent a kind of “partial herd immunity,” but the possibility of new variants and the limitations of the current vaccines represent a continuing worldwide threat.
As Dirty Harry said, we have our limitations — but we are not powerless. Work proceeds on a universal coronavirus vaccine and a nasal vaccine, both of which might be better suited to stopping COVID-19. In the near term, COVID-19 is not going away. We cannot say now whether it will be an ongoing significant health threat or a minor inconvenience.
Or as Dirty Harry was fond of asking with menace, “Do you feel lucky?”
Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician. Dr. Robert Weinstein is an infectious disease specialist at Rush University Medical Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.