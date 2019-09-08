Today, the majority of residents of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are without power after Hurricane Dorian whirled through eastern Canada during the weekend. But while the winds were high and damage considerable, fortunately, no lives were lost.
Sadly, the same cannot be said for the Bahamas and United States’ eastern seaboard.
Dorian slammed into the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane and battered Grand Bahama, the Abacos and other islands for days. The storm flattened and flooded entire communities, leaving 70,000-plus homeless. At least 44 people died, but the number continues to rise. Damage in this island nation alone is expected to exceed $7 billion.
Elsewhere, the death toll grew with one in Puerto Rico, six in Florida and two in North Carolina as Dorian marched northward. Flooding, power outages, tornadoes, downed trees and property damage were reported, but thankfully, it was nothing like the devastation experienced in the Bahamas.
As always, Americans have been giving generously toward aid efforts, and we know folks here in Jefferson County have been among them. If you have not contributed toward relief efforts yet, here are some ways to do so:
• The Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund, set up by the Bahamian government, is accepting wire transfers. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency has posted instructions on its website at www.cdema.org.
• The American Red Cross is accepting donations by phone at 1-800-435-7669 or online at www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-donations.html.
• The Salvation Army is accepting money for relief efforts in both the Bahamas and the United States at give.helpsalvationarmy.org. One also may call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
• World Central Kitchen is accepting money at donate.wck.org.
• The National Association of the Bahamas, based in Miami and working with the Bahamas consul general there, has set up a Hurricane Relief Fund at www.nabmiami.org/donate.
• The Grand Bahama Port Authority has established the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation to provide relief to that island. It’s accepting donations at www.gbdisasterrelief.org/donations.
• YachtAid Global, which coordinates yacht operators in providing humanitarian aid and disaster response, is accepting money to purchase supplies including food, hygiene kits, medicines and tarps. yachtaidglobal.org/campaigns/hurricane-dorian-relief-for-north-bahamas.
• Global Giving, a global crowdfunding platform, has set up the Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund to help local organizations purchase food, water, and medicines. Visit www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-dorian-relief-fund.
• Americares. Call 1-800-486-HELP or visit https://www.americares.org/en/what-we-do/emergency-programs/ep-hurricane-dorian/.
• Caring for the Bahamas. Call 1-727-777-3204 or visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/caring-for-the-bahamas. People also may order supplies on Amazon to be sent to Bahamas at https://www.caringforthebahamas.com/ministries.
• Catholic Relief Services. Call 1-877-435-7277 or visit https://support.crs.org/donate/hurricane-dorian.
• Direct Relief International. Call 1-805-964-4767 or visit https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/hurricane-dorian/.
• Episcopal Relief and Development. Call 1-855-312-4325 or visit https://support.episcopalrelief.org/hurricane-relief.
• Feed My Starving Children. Call 1-763-504-2919 or visit https://www.fmsc.org/the-feed/news-and-updates/2019/september/hurricanedorian.
• Greater Miami Jewish Federation. Call 1-305-576-4000 or visit https://jewishmiami.org/gift/hurricanedorian/.
• Mercy Corps. Call 1-888-747-7440 or visit https://www.mercycorps.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-makes-landfall-hrf.
• Pan American Development Foundation. Call 1-202-458-3969 or visit https://www.padf.org/hurricane-dorian.
• Samaritan’s Purse. Call 1-828-262-1980 or visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/hurricane-dorian-relief.
• Save the Children. Call 1-203-221-4000 or visit http://service.convio.net/maintenance.html?df_id=3562&3562.donation=form1.
• UNICEF. Call 1-800-367-5437 or visit https://donate.unicefusa.org/page/contribute/help-hurricane-dorian-relief.
Naturally, there are many more charitable and church organizations accepting donations to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian. No matter which one you choose, know that your heartfelt gift will be money extremely well spent.
