Thanks for the support
We thank you for the support that all of you have given us at Heron’s Landing through the early days of the pandemic. It has been a difficult time for the restaurant industry and in our area, many have closed.
We believe your support is due to our making our restaurant the safest in the area. As many of you know, we did a renovation starting in year 2011 and completed in early year 2013. At that time, we completed our renovation to federal standards and not the less restrictive state standards. The most notable is the concrete floor in our restaurant and our patio.
Concrete is smooth and impermeable unlike carpeting and wood flooring, tile with grout, etal (sic). We are able to sanitize it daily, especially the droplets that drop directly to the floor. We are also ahead of the curve with our HVAC which replaces 15% of air every hour. We have an I-Wave system in our HVAC that ionizes 99% of the air that, in turn, kills 99% of the atomized bacteria in the room. We also use a Quat sanitizer that is effective for 24 hours to kill the COVID-19 that we introduce into our HVAC. We also use the Quat on our tables and chairs. Quat is not a sanitizer common to restaurants.
We also have other features we use to make our restaurant the safest in the county. Our employees report in and do a symptom and temperature check before starting their shift. Our menus are single use and we no longer have common salt, pepper, syrup, butter and other condiments. All are single serve. Hand sanitizer is available at our entrances. Our dishes and silverware are cleaned at 181 degrees F. Instant lethality is 160 degrees. We have paper towels in our restrooms. The warm air hand driers are incubators for COVID-19 and (we) recommend that you do not use a warm air hand drier wherever you go. We observe social distancing with our tables.
Again, we thank you kindly for your support and our pledge is to continue to be the safest restaurant in the area so that you can enjoy an evening without concerns.
Caroline and Ed
The Heron’s Landing.
