Honor a Veteran
For the 15th consecutive year, Reinhard-Windl American Legion Post No. 164 is hosting our Honor a Veteran lights tree. Anyone can donate to this. For $5 you can donate to have a veteran or active duty military person honored and his or her name will be printed in the Daily Jefferson County Union usually around the first week of February. Post members will be located outside of Walmart in Jefferson and at Kwik Trip in Jefferson on various days from now until Christmas or you can send your donation to Jefferson American Legion Post 164, 321 N. Main St., Jefferson, WI 53549. We will close this on Jan. 1. Any and all donations will be accepted but in order to have the name printed in the Daily Union, it must be $5. You certainly can honor more than one person, but each person needs a $5 donation. It is a cheap present to the person but greatly appreciated by the veteran receiving it. I cannot tell you how many veterans have told me how much they appreciated someone doing this for them. And it is a great honor for our Post to do this for our past and present military personnel.
The Veterans Tree is located in front of the Post at 321 N. Main St. in Jefferson. The tree will be turned on the first Saturday in December and stay on to mid-January. This fundraiser helps us to be able to help vets in their time of need and also we do what we can to help youth activities, and school things and other community activities.
I know I have been thanked many times while I am out and about for my service and feel very humble that people care enough to do that, and also very honored to be recognized for this. It means a lot to each of us to be honored. So if you have a special veteran in your heart, surprise him or her by honoring them. Both the veteran and the person honoring them will be printed in the paper.
I can assure you when that veteran sees their name in the paper they will be very honored that someone would do something like that for them. Let us all show them that we really care and make this our biggest year. With this pandemic going on lets show some love to some very special people.
From our Post 164 we send our love and wish all of you a safe and healthy holiday season. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Sincerely,
Robby Robinson,
Commander Post 164,
Jefferson.
