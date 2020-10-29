'Honor' these three

Editor, Daily Union: In these days when Wisconsin is among the top states in the nation for COVID-19 infections, and with hospitalizations and death rates steadily rising, I believe it is time to properly remember the men who got us into this position.

There are three Republican legislators who are primarily responsible for the state of COVID-19 in Wisconsin now, and I believe it is high time we give them the honor they are due. It isn’t that they did nothing — though Wisconsin now is pretty powerless to do much of anything — but these men actively opposed any efforts to do anything.

I recommend that we appropriately honor Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, Assemblyman Robin Vos and Sen. Steve Nass by naming things after them. Specifically, I suggest the following: The Scott Fitzgerald Emergency COVID-19 Field Hospital, the Robin Vos Emergency Community COVID-19 Testing Sites and the Steve Nass Temporary Morgue Trailer Trucks.

Without the efforts of these three men, we never would have needed these things. — Regards, David Linton, Whitewater.

