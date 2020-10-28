Hope for civility
Editor, Daily Union: Many years ago as a scout leader, I heard the maxim “if you fail to plan, plan to fail.” The leaders of the state Legislature have no plans to cope with this pandemic, they are failing Wisconsin. They gaveled in and out of sessions in March and July when the governor wanted them to come up with a plan to deal with this pandemic that has affected so many Wisconsinites and to debate bills already drawn up. They have, however, wasted a lot of taxpayer dollars to bring lawsuits against the Governor’s Safer-at-Home orders and mask mandates and then complain that the governor and his staff won’t work with them.
Assembly Leader Robin Vos and Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald won’t call the Legislature into session. Both of them are too busy campaigning to do what the voters of Wisconsin elected them to do. They may see no reason to convene now, but, I am certain that if the Nov. 3 election results have more Democrats in the Legislature on Jan. 3, they will not hesitate to call a lame duck session in December. Then, in a matter of days they will ram through as much legislation as possible that will further limit the governor’s ability to lead Wisconsin. Just like in 2018.
Next year, the Legislature will need to come up with a biennial budget. I fear things will get very ugly. The pandemic will still be a major issue. Since the hospitality, tourism and entertainment industries all saw huge losses this year, a lot of tax revenue was not collected. The programs and needs, that lost revenue funded will still be there. There will be some very hard decisions to be made.
With the current extreme partisanship in Madison, I fear for our state. I hope civility will happen next year, but I’m not hopeful. — Marge Krolikowski, Jefferson.
