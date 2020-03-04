If Biden is nominee ...
Editor, Daily Union: The election season has begun. When I think about all of the rakehell manipulating that our election process must endure, it seems to me that it's really a wonder that people keep voting. I'm not trying to discourage voting, we have to keep doing it, but we really need to keep fighting the system to make it fair to all.
I'm not just writing about all of the things the Republicans do to sway the vote. They're beyond hope. They're experts at lying, spreading mistruths and they're the best when it comes to using propaganda. I wonder, does anything good come out of that party? Can you point out a few good things they've done for working people? Please?
I am not a member of either party, never have been and never will be. I don't like big organized political or religious groups. In my mind, big groups wind up thinking their ideas are the right ones and the ideas of everyone else are wrong. And next, they have to pretty much try to force those ideas on everyone else. That's where the trouble begins. Big groups create narrow mindedness and suppress individual thinking. It's either think like the group (don't think for yourself), leave, or get kicked out.
My political education was simple and to the point. I remember, when I was a young boy, my father told me, the Democrats are for the working people and the Republicans are for rich. It was a short, but good, education. At that time, it was pretty much true, but today, not so much for the Democrats being for the workers and to the extreme now when it comes to the Republicans being for the rich.
The Democrats are becoming the biggest problem as of late. As for this year's election, I think they are heading for a repeat of 2016. They're controlled now by big money too, and they are doing whatever they can to ensure that the big-money Democrats get the candidate they want, from the primary.
It sickens me, super-delegates; what a crock that is. I will never forget that in 2016 Sen. Sanders won the primary vote in Wisconsin. Along comes Tammy Baldwin and, as a super-delegate, did she go along with the will of the people? No, she backs H. Clinton. We wind up with Trump. Thanks Tammy, and the rest of you super-duper delegates. I hope that you will someday know of the pain and mistrust you've caused the voters. Tammy betrayed us. I believe, in a very large part, that the Dems helped put this excuse of a man, who we now have as president, in that office.
If Biden wins the primary, plan on having Trump for four more years.
May our country and the world be a better place after the election of 2020. — Sincerely, Robert Heussner, Fort Atkinson.
