Halloween lands on a Saturday this year, and several Jefferson County communities are holding trick-or-treating on that actual day. At the same time, several others have canceled the in-person house-to-house visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott and her colleagues are recommending against trick-or-treating in an effort to lower the risk of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. In addition, they suggest avoiding large outdoor gatherings such as parties, festivals, and parades; in-person indoor parties and celebrations; and happy hours or socializing at bars.
If you are going to participate in trick-or-treating, state health officials advise leaving individual grab bags or paper cups filled with goodies outside the door for children to take, watch and wave to trick-or-treaters through a window or leave treats outside the door where friends and loved ones live for a contact-free way of celebrating.
And if your children still are going trick-or-treating, make sure they wear a COVID facemask beneath their Halloween mask and follow these usual “rules of the road” to ensure a safe time:
• All children should know their telephone number and address.
• A responsible adult should always accompany trick-or-treaters.
• Costumes should be light in color to aid visibility with reflective material or tape, be fire resistant and not pose a tripping hazard.
• Use makeup or face paint instead of vision-blocking masks.
• Always use sidewalks and obey traffic signals.
• Always cross the street at corners. Never cross between parked cars.
• Never go into a house for any reason.
• Never go with somebody without prior parental permission.
• Only accept wrapped and sealed treats. And wait until an adult checks all the treats at home before eating them.
• Dial 911 for emergencies, or 0 for an operator.
• Carry a flashlight to be seen at night, but do not shine it into a driver’s eyes.
• Walk facing traffic if there are no sidewalks available.
• Create a map of the neighborhood so children and parents agree on the safest trick-or-treating route in advance, including only familiar neighborhoods and houses that are well list.
In addition, motorists should:
• Drive slower through neighborhoods (approximately 5 miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit).
• Watch out for children darting out behind parked cars or running across the street. Keep an eye on areas around porches, front lawns and other remote areas, not just sidewalks.
Most of his advice is just common sense, but it doesn’t hurt to review these simple, yet important, safety tips. Doing so could very well be the difference between having a hauntingly happy Halloween and a seriously sad one.
