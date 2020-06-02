The video is horrific.
A black man pleading for his life while a Minneapolis policeman kneels on the man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds during a May 25th arrest.
Restaurant bouncer and aspiring commercial driver George Floyd, 46, was a Houston native who had some scrapes with the law and moved to the Twin Cities for a fresh start about six years ago.
He had gone into Cup Foods to buy groceries. At about the same time, police received a call from a store clerk reporting that someone was trying to pay for groceries with a counterfeit $20 bill, a nonviolent offense.
Surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant shows police arriving, walking over to a vehicle and telling Floyd to get out, prompting a brief struggle before he does so. Handcuffed behind his back, Floyd is seen speaking to them and not appearing to resist while being led away by two officers.
Another squad car arrives and the next thing we see is Floyd pinned down by Derek Chauvin, a white officer with 10 conduct complaints during his 19 years on the force, but no disciplinary action.
In the span of nearly four minutes, Floyd tells police at least a dozen times that he can not breathe and asks Chauvin to take his knee off his neck — as bystanders, including the grocery clerk who initially called 911, pleaded with the officers to let Floyd get up.
“Please, I can’t breathe,” he says.
“Get up, get in the car,” one of the cops is heard saying while Floyd remains pinned down.
“I will, I can’t move,” Floyd responds.
He then stops moving altogether.
Every single American should be outraged at yet another incident of brutality against black and brown Americans. It has been more than six decades since the civil rights movement began and many in this nation perpetuate unequal treatment of people of color, especially black men.
George Floyd is just the most recent of such victims. It wasn’t long ago that Georgia officials ignored the fatal shooting of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery, and an off-duty white Dallas police officer walked into the wrong apartment and murdered Botham Jean, the black resident.
The fear and hatred of people “not like us” seems to be growing in society. Intolerance is not is unacceptable, and we all, no matter the pigmentation of our skin, must speak out against it.
Peacefully, though.
Also unacceptable are the rioting and looting that have stemmed from what began as nonviolent protests. From Minneapolis and Los Angeles to New York City to Madison, what were intended to be demonstrations against the inequities of society and brutality by some in positions of power have ended up with buildings burned, stores looted, bystanders injured and the original message against racial intolerance lost entirely.
It makes no sense to destroy the communities in which one lives. To ravage the businesses that provide goods and services, jobs and resources hurts only ourselves.
Unfortunately, protests often attract outsiders who use them as an excuse to steal and set fires and damage public and personal property. They are opportunists whose destructive behavior eclipses the peaceful protesters’ message.
That is what’s happening now.
The past three months of social and economic hardship and frustration due to the coronavirus pandemic have not been easy for anyone. And now we are facing the ugliness of bigotry woven in the fabric of society.
We pray that the police officers involved in this murder receive the punishment they deserve. That their actions not reflect poorly on the countless men and women who enter law enforcement to do good, not bad.
We pray that George Floyd’s family eventually finds some kind of peace.
We pray that Americans realize that this a time we must pull together, not fall apart.
For our nation’s sake. For our communities’ sake. And for George Floyd.
