It has legs!
Editor, Daily Union: Just two weeks ago, St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Fort Atkinson launched a challenge to the surrounding communities to contribute to God Touch Ministry LLC in order for them to purchase a reliable vehicle to get the clients they serve to their work places in the area, medical appointments, counseling sessions and grocery stores.
The ministry provides housing and support to vulnerable populations within our communities, such as those coming out of jail or prison for nonviolent crimes and abused and addicted individuals trying to recover. We pledged a matching $1,000 for contributions reaching that total, and it not only has been reached, but it is surpassing that total!
Thus, St. Peters’ $1,000 donation will be added on to the contributions from others to help to purchase four reliable wheels for the ministry’s use. Also encouraging, we have learned that another church has been moved by our effort and is doing a challenge within their congregation to get their parish to step up for this cause. We hope other individuals, businesses and churches will make a contribution by the end of May, so that the ministry can purchase a vehicle that not only starts, stops, has four tires that leave an impression in the snow, and nothing falls off when traveling down the road, but is something safe and reliable for years to come.
A bit more money will make that happen. As job opportunities become more available in the surrounding area, it is important that the people served can get to their work and appointments. Anyone who would like to contribute, no matter how small, toward the God Touch Ministry LLC campaign for a reliable vehicle, please send a donation made payable to God Touch Ministry LLC and send it to: Business and Tax Systems LLC, 37 Milwaukee Ave. E., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538, Attn.: Eric Frey. — Most sincerely, Virginia Newcomb, outreach chair, St. Peters Episcopal Church, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.