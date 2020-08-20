We all know that June is Dairy Month, but that doesn’t mean Wisconsinites don’t enjoy milk, cheese, yogurt and other dairy products throughout the year.
So even though we’re all-too-quickly moving from August toward September, it’s not too late for the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast this weekend.
The popular event originally was slated for late May, but like everything else during the past six months, it had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was reset for this Saturday, Aug. 22, but that’s only a day away and COVID-19 still continues to spread throughout the county.
So instead of postponing the event once more — after all, who knows when we’ll be able to safely gather in large groups again — organizers have reformulated the dairy breakfast into a drive-through “takeout,” of sorts.
Under the new format, visitors will stay in their cars for the entire process, entering through Jefferson County Fair Park’s main gate across from Puerner Street. From their vehicles, they will order and pay for their food (cash only) as they enter, and then proceed to another station, where their freshly prepared meals, as well as swag bags of dairy-themed activities for youngsters that come free with kids’ meals, will be delivered straight to their vehicle.
The menu is the same mouth-watering one as usual: Freshly-made pancakes, scrambled eggs, locally made Jones sausages from Fort Atkinson, Canadian bacon, Waterloo-made Crave Bros. cheese curds, and the Dairy Breakfast’s signature “dairy cake,” which is included with every meal. The drink menu will include Prairie Farms milk, both white and chocolate, and orange juice.
The breakfast runs 7 a.m. until noon. The cost is $7 for adult meals and $3 for kids’ meals. Remember: cash only.
We should mention that all the volunteers will be taking extra precautions to maintain proper sanitation and follow COVID-19 protocols, including mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing and enhanced sanitation measures. Those who are preparing the meals will be spread out in the Fair Park Activity Center, and some of the cooking will take place outside, weather allowing, on huge specially made grills and cookers.
While it’s a bummer that everyone can’t sit down and enjoy breakfast together, we encourage folks to think outside the box. Sure, you can take your carryout home and eat it at the kitchen table, but why not do something a little different like head out to a park and have a morning picnic? Or get out the lawnchairs and have a socially-distanced breakfast with the neighbors? Or drop off a delicious meal to friends and relatives who can’t get out and about?
Remember, the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast isn’t just about eating. It is about raising money for scholarships, as well as raising awareness about the important role that the dairy industry plays in not only this state, but in this county.
So pack up the family (or take their orders) and drive over to the fairgrounds Saturday morning. June or not, we promise you’ll feel very, very dairy!
