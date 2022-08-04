Inflation is a big problem these days. Prices are rising for everything from bacon to rent to hotel rooms. And while the Federal Reserve announced aggressive measures to curb costs last week, not all economists believe this is the best approach for helping working people.

One thing is clear: Rising wages aren’t responsible for recent inflation. In fact, wage growth has actually lagged behind inflation rates, dampening upward pressure on prices. We are also currently on the heels of decades in which worker productivity has increased while pay has failed to keep up.

Load comments