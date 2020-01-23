Join Legion meetings
Editor, Daily Union: We are extending an invitation to all members of the Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion in Fort Atkinson to join us at for our meetings on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.
Your support in our efforts to build and grow in what we served for while in our nation's military — God and country — is appreciated. Helping us to promote this in our community is a blessing we all should take to heart.
Without God in our lives, we are nothing. Without the men and women that served in our armed forces, we would not be able to enjoy the freedom we now take for granted. The cost of freedom was paid in many ways; not following behind these men and women that paid with their lives would be a travesty to them. We need to teach others how important this is to all of us.
We would enjoy seeing you at our next meeting and and invite new members as well. Join us in the continuing the fight against evil, hate and bigotry. — Roger Faultersack, Whitewater, American Legion Post 166 chaplain.
