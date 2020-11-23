Keeping a positive spirit

Dear friends (near and far), family and the community of Fort Atkinson, We want to thank you for all of the love, prayers and support you extended to us in our humbling time of need. We truly were overwhelmed by your support. We simply cannot say thank you enough.

Natalie’s journey to California was deemed a success by the doctors that cared for her. We still haven’t wrapped our heads around the entire situation; she has a long road of recovery but she is here and getting stronger, and she is keeping that positive spirit alive. We are touched beyond words.

Bless your hearts, Brian, Holli, Natalie and Jack Kammer, Fort Atkinson.

