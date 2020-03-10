Kettle Campaign thanks
Editor, Daily Union: We wish to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to the 2019 Fort Atkinson Salvation Army Holiday Red Kettle Campaign for your donations and sharing your time to ring the bells.
Thank you to the many volunteers, businesses and generosity of the citizens of Fort Atkinson. Counter kettles were located at Goyer Ace Hardware, Blodgett Garden Center, BP Gas Station on Main street, Brock's Riverwalk Tavern and Grill, Casey's General Store, Culver's, Family Video, Humphrey Floral and Gift, Lions Quick Mart, Nasco, Hometown Pharmacy, MK Cellular, the Dwight Foster Public Library and Pick 'n' Save.
The volunteer bell ringer events were held at Festival Foods, Pick 'n' Save, Walgreens and the Fort Atkinson Winter Market. The outside Winter Market sites included the Fort Atkinson Club, Creamery Building and Soulful Toad.
The 2019 community response was tremendous, with the collections totaling $8,543. Through your generosity, 87 percent of these Salvation Army funds will stay in Jefferson County, 8 percent will be used for disaster relief and 5 percent will go toward administration.
The Salvation Army vouchers are distributed by local law enforcement and in coordination with our local community organizations. The vouchers provide our citizens with housing, emergency shelter, food, prescriptions, utility assistance and other needed services. In 1998 when the Salvation Army began ringing bells in Fort Atkinson, there were seven volunteers ringing for a total of 10 hours. In 2019, there were more than 125 individuals ringing for a total of 80 hours!
Thank you to all the individuals, families, Boy Scout Troop 137, the Rock River Clovers 4-H Club and the Cub Scouts for sharing their time, talents and generous donations to help those in need. We also are so privileged to have tremendous support from the businesses in our community. — With heartfelt gratitude, Jill Johnson and Julie Ehlenfeld, Fort Atkinson Salvation Army Kettle Campaign co-chairpersons.
