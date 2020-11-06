Kiwanis thanks
Editor, Daily Union: This is the 27th year the Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club has offered to help older area residents make sure they are protected by having working smoke alarms. This project, unique to Fort Atkinson, is targeted to Fort-area residents who are unable to climb a ladder or unsure of what needs to be done. At the start of October, there were 170 houses on our list for battery changes.
Two years ago, the club joined with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department. The department is doing the initial contact and upgrade. This partnership is working extremely well.
This project is a community effort of several groups and the club would like to thank each group. Without their help, this worthwhile project would not be possible.
The Daily Union runs the excellent and very large ads several times during the month of October. They outdid themselves this year. This donation is extremely significant and essential to the project. Our sincere thanks to our hometown newspaper.
Rayovac has provided the batteries for several years. It is doubtful the project could continue without their excellent support. Please support Rayovac.
The Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club members and some friends do the battery changes and purchases the detectors with money from local fundraising. Members of the club are each assigned houses to visit and check that detectors are working and complete the battery changes. Most houses are done at this time and all will be completed shortly.
If you need this help, please call 563-7795
The local club meets on the first and third Monday evenings at Salamone’s restaurant at 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in finding out more about the club or becoming a member, please contact us or come to a meeting. Contact club President Robin Newcomb at rnewcomb@fortcommunity.com for more information. — Phil Niemeyer, Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club chairman of the Kiwanis Smoke Detector Project, and Tom Gerondale, Fort Atkinson Fire Department division chief of fire operations and prevention.
