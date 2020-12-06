Not deserving of credit
Deserving of credit? Absolutely not the President.
President-Elect Biden would be one of the first to tell you: Give credit where credit is due. Not to the President, but to the scientists who worked hard and long to achieve the the vaccine. They are the true heroes here, along with the front-line workers in our hospitals and test centers.
William Kreklow,
Jefferson
