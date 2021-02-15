In a time when vaccine buzz seems to be getting lots of skepticism and negative reviews, I need to write a huge shout out to Jefferson County Public Health and all those involved in the vaccine rollout at Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
I was able to get my vaccine in phase 1A due to being a health care provider, but I have heard from family and friends in the later phases and their experience out at the fairgrounds was the same.
It was organized, smooth, educational and safe! The execution of this vaccine site should be an example for so many. The folks out there were professional, informative, and very caring. I am so thankful to live in this county and am so proud of the way this whole operation has rolled out. KUDOS! KUDOS! KUDOS!
Terri Wenkman, RN
Jefferson
