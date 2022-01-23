MADISON — Casting a ballot is a process that must be accessible and secure for all voters.
Time and time again, Wisconsinites find themselves having to navigate around barriers.
Recently, a Wisconsin Circuit Court judge made a decision to prohibit the use of drop boxes for the upcoming spring primary and election, even though many clerks already have created absentee voting instructions that include information about local drop boxes. Changing rules about the use of drop boxes and who can put a voters absentee ballot in the mail or drop it off the clerk’s office will lead to enormous confusion from voters and clerks alike, and ultimately disenfranchise Wisconsinites, as voters prepare to make their voices heard in these important local elections.
The League already has filed an appeal to correct this unfortunate decision. Our elections are fair, safe and accurate but sham reviews and partisan games are increasingly making it more difficult for voters — especially youth, folks with disabilities, and people of color — to cast their ballots. This ruling ignores the fact that some voters are physically unable to put their ballots in the mail themselves due to a disability and leave those voters without options.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin won’t stand for these purposeful tactics and will continue to stand up for voters and fight for the freedom to vote.
“We should be removing barriers to voting, not creating them,” said Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the League ofWomen Voters of Wisconsin. "It should be encouraged. And, crucially, it must be accessible. This decision will impact those with disabilities and mobility issues who may need a family member or friend to help them return their ballot.”
As we pointed out in court, this is an attempt to disenfranchise people days before an election.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin advocates for measures that make voting something voters feel empowered and informed to do.
Find information about how to vote in person or absentee in Wisconsin at myvote.wi.gov.
