Editor, Daily Union: The Jefferson County Parks Department would like to thank our community partners for another successful improvement project along the Glacial River Trail near Jefferson.
The Jefferson County Parks Department was awarded a grant from the Watertown Community Health Foundation. The grant award was for purchase of an educational installation from the United Way called the Born Learning Trail.
The Born Learning Trail project is an initiative of the United Way and provides a series of learning activities that any adult can play with young children. The Born Learning Trail is based on the latest early childhood development research and approved by national early learning experts through the United Way of America and designed to help adults interact with children to boost language and literacy development and to help caregivers understand how to best support early learning in everyday outdoor moments.
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the installation of the learning stations on the trail went in without a hitch with the help of a couple very special groups of volunteers. The Jefferson County Parks Department would like to give a special thank you to the Jefferson Rotarians, the Jefferson Lions Club, and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Biology Club for volunteering their time and labor. The Parks Department would also like to give a special thanks to Goyer Ace Hardware and Lemke Fence for donating the materials to complete the project.
The Born Learning Trail is located along the Glacial River Trail connector in Jefferson. To access the trail, park at the Glacial River Trail trailhead on Wisconsin Avenue in Jefferson, just north of the State Highway 26 Bypass bridge. From there, follow the Born Learning Trail signs along the trail north.
Take advantage of the weather, and bring your kids to check out the Born Learning Trail. We think you’ll enjoy it. As always, Jefferson County is extremely fortunate to work with volunteers and local businesses that support our initiatives and make these special projects happen. Thank you all. — Jefferson County Parks Department.
