A proud Trump supporter
Editor, Daily Union: I'm a proud Trump supporter and will continue to be no matter how many Trump haters write this paper.
Again we find another liberal offering Trump supporters the forum to express support for our U.S. president. Well, thank you very much sir for allowing us to do so. Wow, how can we ever express our thanks?
Now, as long as we're good and do and say only things liberals agree with, no more complaining will come from our liberal friends? No way. This is not within a liberal to do this. You and your friends are the sorest losers I've come across. There is nothing this president can do or say to please you. Liberals will complain and continue doing so until Trump leaves.
I learned a long time ago that if you don't like someone, you vote them out. I make a statement saying Trump is more popular today and you are compelled to cite a Washington Post poll. Yet, a Gallup Daily poll taken during the same timeframe says my statement is true. You can find a poll saying what you want and I can do the same.
To this, I say so what? I don't need to look up what I say. I can speak my own words with my own thoughts. So keep complaining; honestly, it's really getting old.
President Trump is here and he'll remain through 2024. Until then, learn to deal with it. — Donald Girton, Fort Atkinson.
