A wasteful spending bill
Last fall, before the election, the Republicans wanted to do another stimulus payment to the American people. Later in November, Pelosi and Dick Durbin (the second Democrat in the Senate) both admitted that the Democrats blocked it because it would have helped President Trump.
Now, with no Republican votes, the Democrats and Biden’s handlers passed a 1.9-trillion-dollar wasteful spending bill. As the Chinese crud is in decline and the economies in the open states are charging back, they claim this bill is needed as a stimulus. There is still about a trillion of the last relief bill unspent.
Everyone in the country (except the people who are very productive) will receive $1,400. That includes all of the violent criminals in the prisons. If we divide 1.9 trillion by our population, that $1,400 cost each of us about $5,700. But wait, under our present tax law only about half of us pay taxes. Therefore, if you are a person who pays income taxes, your share is more like $11,400. Now, I did not exclude half the children and grandchildren because they will be paying for this too.
Only about $800 billion could be categorized as stimulus relief. The rest is pork and special paybacks to the Democrats’ supporters. $130 billion of the 800 (billion) goes to schools without an agreement to open them. $400 billion of the 1.1 amount goes to the states. It is distributed based on the unemployment figures in those states. Therefore, the more a state shut down their economies and destroyed their businesses, the more they will receive.
For example, Florida, with just a slightly higher population than New York, will receive $1,355 per person while New York will receive $2,799 per person—more than double. The three states receiving the most are New York, California and New Jersey, all run by Democrats. The higher handout is true of many of the other blue states as well.
The more these governors suppressed their citizens’ economies, the more money they will receive. Or, to put it another way, the red states are paying for the bad decisions of the blue ones. Do you think these red states will be responsible in the future after this bloated hand out? They will expect more federal money down the road.
Recently, we have heard commercials criticizing Senator Johnson for not voting for this wasteful spending. In the meantime, we know that the inept Evers administration still has not provided much needed and much more than $1,400 unemployment benefits to thousands of Wisconsinites.
Now Biden and the Democrats are talking about another $3 trillion in debt spending supposedly for infrastructure. Sounds like the shovel ready jobs lies are due again. One thing for sure, there no longer are any “moderate” Democrats in Washington anymore.
Sincerely,
Roy W. Hein,
Hebron
