Fair Maps for Wisconsin in 2021
I was involved in organizing volunteers in Watertown last fall related to the November election. Watertown is important as the largest city in the Assembly District 37. To paraphrase Willy Sutton, “If you want to win, you need to go where the votes are!”
Our great candidate at the time comes from the small town of DeForest, 40-plus miles to the west, in Dane County. Now don’t get me wrong, DeForest is a fine place. I think I’ve been there twice, usually on the way to somewhere else. But I can’t imagine folks in Watertown and DeForest having a lot of quotidian interactions.
Meanwhile, I live in the rural township just four miles south of Watertown. Most of my interests and business are in the city: bank, coffee shop, library, Aldi, F&F, mother-in-law. NOT in that order.
But I am NOT in Watertown’s Assembly District.
So how did Watertown and DeForest come together? Normally citizens’ influence and interests are like the ripples on water from a dropped stone. Concentric lines emanating out from population centers, like Watertown.
Back in 2011, the dominant political power of the Wisconsin GOP drew the Assembly boundary lines, without public scrutiny, behind locked doors of an office near the capitol dome. High-tech consultants cooked up a stew of math and geography that produced fantastical shapes worthy of an expensive jigsaw puzzle fitting into the familiar shape of our state. Any sensible fifth-grader, and aren’t they all sensible, would say “That’s not fair!”
Assembly district 37 (https://maps.legis.wisconsin.gov/?asm=37) runs east to west in a shape I would generously describe as the outline of a Supersoaker toy with Watertown as trigger and DeForest as the barrel. There are similar amoebic outlines all over the state.
There is a word for all this coming from our own early days as a nation, involving a Governor from Massachusetts and a Salamander. Gerrymandering.
What to do? It is 2021, and we are wrapping up the census and it is time for the next round of maps to be drawn. We need maps drawn in a non-partisan manner. The good news: no need for bow-tied math professors or cartographers. We have a model we can borrow, with a few tweaks, from our neighborly state of Iowa.
You can spread the word by getting involved. Look at the Fair Maps Coalition (www.fairmapswi.com) to find links to the history of gerrymandering and state and local efforts to end it. It is up to us to end it.
We also have the People’s Map Commission, a nonpartisan commission of nine citizens charged with recommending true and fair voting maps for the Legislature to adopt. See: https://govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps/about
I have a vision of me and my wonderful mother-in-law writing to our mutual Assembly representative, possibly on opposite sides of an issue, able to use one envelope! And one stamp! That’s the Wisconsin way!
Ben Adams,
Town of Watertown
