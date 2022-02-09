Robynn Selle would be a wonderful addition to our school board. Having lived, worked and raised my family in this community since 2005, I’ve gotten to know Robynn Selle well. Our kids have gone to the same schools since pre-school and we’ve worked together as volunteers both in the classroom and out of it.
It’s always been great to work with Robynn. She is brilliant at organizing, planning and getting things done. She’s been on PTOs, headed committees to fundraise, organized learning fairs, coached volleyball, helped out at the youth triathlon, read picture books for story time, brought food for the teachers during conferences, and so much more. If something needs done, Robynn’s the person to get it done.
Although I could talk forever about what an involved parent Robynn Selle is, and how much work she puts in to helping all our children succeed in school, I think what makes me so happy to see her run for school board is how much she cares about helping our school district be the best it can be for all its students. She is level-headed, thoughtful and judicious. When an issue is brought to her attention, she assesses all the opinions, looking at all sides and finding the best, most practical compromise.
I have always appreciated her common-sense approach to getting the work that needs to be done, done. There is no doubt in my mind that our school district and our kids will benefit from having Robynn Selle on the school board, and I’m positive I’m not alone in wholeheartedly supporting her in running for the position.
