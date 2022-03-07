Disregard everything you’re observing and what your better judgement tells you
Here we go with another round of guilt trips.
How dare we complain about gas nearing $4 per gallon with Ukrainians parting from their homes and families, some to flee, others to fight. The same for those cheering on the truckers. We question our government imposing all these mandates on citizens in light of what’s going on in Ukraine? Shame!
I seem to recall the same disdain two summers ago, leveled at anyone questioning the “social justice” of torching the properties, or smashing and grabbing TVs, from shop owners who had nothing to do with the death of George Floyd. “You obviously value property more than life, you racist.” Simple as that. But that’s coming from the side that thinks minorities aren’t smart enough to obtain I.D.s to vote.
We were selfish for questioning the effectiveness of masks, shutdowns and vaccines, despite data showing no significant difference in hospitalization rates in states allowing their residents to make their own choices. Considering one of Biden’s first acts was to open the borders during a pandemic, allowing thousands of illegal immigrants to enter without subjecting them to these same directives imposed upon American citizens, it became clear that this wasn’t about public safety. Slamming the previous administration’s “disgraceful handling” of the pandemic seemed pretty rich.
Keeping in mind that they fancy themselves as not only our moral but intellectual superiors, it’s only natural that they assume we forgot that the prices shot up once they took control and shut down the pipeline, swapping our energy independence for a cleaner environment. Never mind we’re still burning fossil fuels, just paying more while strengthening Russia. But wait a minute. Wasn’t Trump “Putin’s puppet?” Biden was the guy Putin didn't want in office. He’d put him in his place, just like he did Cornpop so many years earlier.
With that in mind, it seems odd this invasion took place under tough talkin’ Joe’s watch. Well, not really. Prior to this administration taking the reins, we not only were utilizing our own energy, but among the world leaders in exporting oil. Countries that were strengthening our economy are back to strengthening Putin’s.
Rather than returning us to energy independence and bringing down the cost of fuel, along with everything transported on fuel-burning vehicles, our enlightened new administration holds firm to their green agenda. The sanction that would cripple Putin the most while helping us is off the table.
They continue to send out the message that our economy is on the rebound, contrary to what middle class Americans observe when they get bids on home repair projects, shop for cars, examine their retirement portfolios, heat their homes or visit the supermarket. It all started prior to the invasion; it’s just getting worse now.
But relax, disregard everything you’re observing and what your better judgement tells you, the smart people are finally in control. You know, the ones who think the way to fight crime is to appoint prosecutors that don’t prosecute and judges who don’t sentence criminals.
Steve Armin,
Fort Atkinson
