Thank you for making my job GREAT!
To the members of the community: as I close in on my last days as the Oakland Clerk/Treasurer I want to thank all of you for making my job GREAT!
First, and foremost, I want to thank the Oakland Town Board for hiring me 2 ½ years ago. Serving the residents of Oakland (and the larger community) has been incredibly fulfilling for me and everyone has welcomed me from day one. The Town Board, and residents, supported me when I had my hip replaced and during my last two years of graduate school.
Without the words of encouragement, I might still be in class! It’s so important to have the support of your bosses, and with the Town Board and residents, I certainly did. Not every board I’ve worked with operates this way, the residents and employees of Oakland are fortunate to have such excellent elected officials representing them on the local level.
2020 was simply a year like no other. I had never administered a pandemic election, but the residents of Oakland were so understanding and appreciative of us administering their right to vote despite all the unknowns in the world.
I’m so proud of the work we all did (residents, poll workers and employees) to make it through the previous five elections, all while the pandemic was still with us and am proud of so many residents who voted despite the pandemic.
Finally, I didn’t grow up in a small town, but I’ve worked in a few. The sense of community here is strong, regardless of who you pay your taxes to. That’s impressive and something everyone should be proud of. I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know so many in the area, from Chief Johnson and EMS Director Salov to all of our cops in Oakland, Chief Gondert, and all of my colleagues in the surrounding municipalities in Jefferson and Dane Counties. It has truly been an honor to serve everyone in Oakland and have this be my “adopted” home.
To my co-workers (past and present) Susan, Lianna, Lori, Jeff, Dave, Dani, Mary, Sgt. Dave, Armando, Joe and Captain Tracy, you are all incredible at what you do, and made coming to work every day great and full of laughter. I’ll miss working with all of you! Thank you, for making my time here awesome and some of the best 2 ½ years of my life.
Cheers!
Chris Astrella, MPA, WCPC
Clerk/Treasurer
Town of Oakland
