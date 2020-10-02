Attitude no surprise
Editor, Daily Union: Nervously, we watched as a lion in full mane and an old, neutered tomcat scratched and clawed one another. It made for a presidential debate that was frustrating and at times uncomfortable.
Understand however, heated debates are nothing new; it’s been going on since our founding. Conservatives will say Trump won; liberals will say Biden; and the so-called squishy “undecided” is just shaking his head. If you score it based solely on the issues, then Trump prevailed. But I don’t see it swaying anyone. And are not these spectacles more for entertainment purposes anyway?
The president’s tactics certainly differed from past debates. And we conservatives can say that we were hoping for more civility. He wasn’t at his best, but Trump doesn’t view it as a popularity contest (sadly, there are many Americans who do). Unlike former presidents, we should appreciate a president who is willing to finally fight (not with fists as Biden and the left has promoted) and not pander. He’s had to constantly deflect vicious attacks from all directions for almost four years.
He definitely came for battle this time. It appeared Trump’s primary objective was to discombobulate Biden, by relentlessly antagonizing him. And though Biden held up surprisingly well, there were multiple times where Trump should have allowed him to dig his own hole, one too deep to escape. Instead, Trump lowered a ladder of unrelenting interruptions.
Notice, too, that Trump wasn’t about to trust Chris Wallace either. I can understand the sentiment, as Wallace can take fair and balanced to a fault.
Did Trump make a convincing argument for conservatism? No, and the Republicans aren’t really doing a very good job either. But all his supporters already know what he believes and will accomplish. He helped to make America great again, and he will continue where he left off. I’ll trade eloquence for diligence any day.
There is no doubting Trump’s conservatism. And as far as Biden’s concerned, his answers were empty and weak; he looked vapid, controlled by the left, and showcased his natural rudeness when he insulted the president several times.
But as we know, the standards aren’t the same for conservatives as they are for liberals, or for Republicans and for Democrats. “Aren’t you a Trump supporter? Prove you’re not a racist.” So we shouldn’t act surprised by the president’s attitude. — Scott Walker, Helenville.
