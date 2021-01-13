Disillusioned with elected officials

After last Wednesday’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol in D.C., on Thursday, Jan. 7, I tried several times to call Scott Fitzgerald’s office. Every time I called I received a message “this mailbox is full: hang up.” I felt this was very unprofessional. I had spoken that same day to a newsman at NBC 15 news in Madison, and I was told they received that same message too.

We try as citizens to engage and care, and we are ignored by our representatives. It is so frustrating and wrong. How is this responsible leadership?

I have emailed Ron Johnson’s office many times and have not heard back from him or his office. No wonder citizens are so disillusioned with elected officials. It’s time for our leaders to respond to their constituents.

Gail Bailey

Jefferson

