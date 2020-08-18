Becker for Assembly
Editor, Daily Union: You might ask why would a long time Republican want to help elect a Democrat to office. Because sending Mason Becker to Madison would add a voice of reason to an often contentious and overly partisan Wisconsin State Assembly.
I have observed Mason as he has grown into the kind of citizen every community would be proud to claim. He is smart, ethical, open-minded and decent. His service as a member of the Fort Atkinson City Council has provided Mason a window to see how government functions, especially how what the Legislature does in Madison affects us locally.
We need someone we can count on. A good listener. A hard worker. Someone who will work on behalf of all people, including the voiceless. Those who may be too frail, mentally ill, handicapped or unable to vote for a variety of reasons. I believe that Mason will speak for them, as well as for you and for me. He is thoughtful, not a tax-and-spend kind of guy.
He will be a good negotiator, willing to compromise and reach across the aisle, something there has been too little of in recent years. We can do better.
By electing Mason Becker in November, we will be taking a big step in the right direction. — Barbara Lorman, former Wisconsin state senator, Fort Atkinson.
