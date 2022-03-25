Vote for Bruce Johnson and Eric Schultz for Fort Atkinson City Council
As a current city councilman, serving in my fourth term, I have never taken the step of publicly endorsing other council candidates. However, circumstances have compelled me to share my opinion on this year’s race.
I have served with Bruce Johnson for several years now. I have always been impressed by the “team player” attitude he brings to our council. As a small business owner, he understands we need to continue creating an environment where businesses of all sizes, big and small, can thrive.
He is someone who is eager to listen to resident input, while working with the professionals in our local government to steer our city into the future. He champions the idea that we need to build on the strengths already present in our community, such as great parks, trails, schools, our downtown, and also how critical it is that we make our emergency services sustainable for the future.
I also currently serve with Eric Schultz on our city’s planning commission. Eric has a skill for deeply analyzing data that is presented, and has a knack for asking relevant, probing questions. He has also taken the initiative to do his homework while running, as I know he has met with many different city and business leaders to get their feedback.
Eric is also a very civically-minded person, as he is a current member of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club. He also has made a career serving our country in the National Guard and Army Reserve. I believe he would be an excellent addition to our city council.
Both of these candidates possess the necessary integrity, temperament and values to help lead Fort Atkinson. They both also understand the current challenges and opportunities that our city is faced with. Please vote for Bruce Johnson and Eric Schultz for Fort Atkinson City Council in the April 5th election.
