Thanks for the donations
A huge thank you to all the wonderful people in the Fort Atkinson area who chose to donate a total of $2,700 to the ICON sale at Festival Foods over the last 15 days.
This money will stay in Fort Atkinson and benefit the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson (HCFA), which seeks to bring dignity and housing security to those at risk of losing their homes, or who already are without a home.
Your gifts will assist the Coalition in purchasing a transitional home for those who need a safe and stable setting from which to work on financial, educational and health goals, with the assistance of a case manager and other support services.
Thank you again,
Tina Beckman,
HCFA
