Behselich for school board
Brianna Behselich is invested in our school system. As both a mother and experienced educator, she understands, firsthand, the current hurdles affecting parents, teachers,and the district at this unprecedented time. Having served students directly, she can attest to what teachers need to best meet their students’ diverse needs.
As a mother of children currently enrolled in the Lake Mills Area School District, she is truly invested in our community’s outcomes, and will serve as the modern voice of the Lake Mills parent working to navigate these challenging times.
Experienced. Invested. Discerning. Behselich will bring all of these qualities to the Lake Mills Area School District’s school board.
Pamela Roenspies-Jewell,
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.