Voting for change and not status quo
Wisconsin’s 37th Assembly District has a special election on July 13th and there are three choices for voters to choose from.
The Republican candidate is 25 years old, has lived in the district three years, has worked for 2 years as a legislative assistant at the Capitol and talks the talk of someone who wants to continue the gridlock of extreme partisanship that currently exists in Madison. He favors a continuation of gerrymandering which realigns our state and federal elective office boundaries every 10 years (after census data is made available) in such a way that competitive political races are avoided if at all possible. The consequence of their actions is a one party (Republican) rule type of government in Wisconsin that is undeniably dysfunctional in the way it operates and a huge embarrassment to the people they are supposed to represent.
The Democratic and Independent candidates for this office favor a “fair maps” approach where the boundaries for these political offices are to be realigned in a more professional, unbiased manner so that competitive political races are much more likely to occur. The result of this approach is the likelihood of a more vibrant two-party system which we would all benefit from.
I don’t know about you, but I am voting for change and not status quo and I hope you will too.
Ken Berg,
Watertown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.