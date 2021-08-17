It is the responsible thing to do!
Watching this pandemic play out the way it has locally, nationally and throughout the world saddens me immensely because to a large degree it did not have to be this way. Yes, there are real questions still to be answered about the coronavirus origin and what could have been done preventatively, yet I am confident we will have answers and conclusions in the coming months — IF we are willing to accept them.
That is a big IF after watching the huge embarrassment of Republicans obstructing all efforts to objectively investigate the Jan. 6th insurrection that occurred at our nation’s capital. In the context of literally everything becoming “political,” can our nation’s leaders truly hold any individuals of substance accountable for their actions or comments? Time will tell but I am not holding my breath!
With school approaching in the coming weeks, and the Delta variant showing surges to different degrees in most parts of our nation, it is imperative that communities, businesses and our various units of government find common ground on facts and strategies that give us the best chance of making meaningful progress in the shortest amount of time. Yes, that means, most importantly, to vaccinate the unvaccinated to a much higher percentage than we have so far.
Recently, the Republican Governor of Alabama stated that we needed to start blaming the unvaccinated for the rise in COVID cases. That view is shared by many, but shaming people to get the vaccine doesn’t work as well as it used to, especially for those choosing to not take the shot for what are deemed “political” reasons. Instead, motivating and in some cases requiring people as a condition of work, travel or health to get the shot stands a much better chance of increasing the percentages in the right direction in the shortest period of time.
The scary thing about this virus is that as long as it can mutate, change and survive it will, with the continuing strains of this virus invariably stronger and more resistant than the one before. That is why the excellent vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, and to a lesser extent Johnson & Johnson are less effective against the Delta variant than COVID-19, and why whatever dominant strain comes after the Delta variant will be even more difficult to extinguish, if we don’t act decisively now.
Do your part by getting vaccinated, if you haven’t already, while encouraging others to do the same. It is the responsible thing to do!
Ken Berg,
Watertown
