This letter is aimed at encouraging Wisconsin residents to sign up for local elective offices throughout our state as way of serving our communities more actively while providing proof our representative government is alive and maybe not well but improving.
School districts, town boards, city councils and county governments need representatives to serve on their boards every 2 years, yet increasingly people are not stepping forward. I served 30 years between my time on school board and city council, and know the contributions I was able to make during that time. It’s a good feeling to know you are able to make a positive difference as an elected official.
This same experience is available to each of you that choose this path as a resident of the community you live in. The truth is we need you more than ever with the trends and politics that are in play presently.
Without showing my hand too much, I will tell you that this pandemic and virus have been made worse and much more prolonged by people not buying into the huge benefits of being vaccinated. At the same time, playing politics (by saying no) to the need for infrastructure reinvestment, tells me we need new blood and critical-thinking persons in positions of responsibility, so that progress can be made, where it now is lacking.
The last major infrastructure was President Eisenhower’s interstate highway project in 1950s and the cost clearly needed to be at the federal level to make significant progress, sooner than later. The fact that this issue was politicized the way it was tells me we need big change now, at all levels of government. The example of Oconomowoc’s school board having three members resign in protest to the working conditions within that district tells me something is wrong and needs to be fixed — for the good of the students and district.
Are you someone that cares about your community, your schools, your county, and are you frustrated by the politics and inaction on the issues needing attention? Are you bothered by the method of decision-making that takes place and how facts, reason, common sense and basic civility are lacking in the affairs of these governing bodies?
If not us, who will it be and if not now, when? This is a call to action. Our legacy as a nation is at risk if good people do not come forward.
