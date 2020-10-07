Biden for health care

Editor, Daily Union: For nearly four years, Donald Trump and his loyalists on Capitol Hill have waged war on the Affordable Care Act.

The Democrats pushed the Affordable Care Act through Congress to President Obama's signature against Republicans in Congress.

At this moment, Americans are becoming sick by the thousands, losing jobs and health-care coverage due to the pandemic.

Again, President Trump is requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Your health care is on the ballot. Be sure to vote for Joe Biden by Nov. 3. Thank you. — Sincerely, Vivian J. McQuoid, Whitewater.

Load comments