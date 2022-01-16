Open letter to Palmyra Town Board and Fire & EMS Committee
I’m writing this to express my disappointment at your decisions concerning the current situation regarding the Fire/EMS contract with the Village of Palmyra. I had an emergency event on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and I had to call 911. The call came in at 1 p.m., and they were here by 1:07 p.m.
The response time for the Palmyra Fire/EMS was impeccable and the staff was exceptional. I cannot understand or believe that you would even consider “fixing something that’s not broken” when it comes to response times in an emergency. Why would I want to wait additional precious moments for someone to come from Sullivan, or Rome or another volunteer fire department when there are full-time qualified staff available within two miles of my home?
It’s disgusting to think that for a $58 difference in taxes per resident could mean a difference between my life and further health damage based on response times. Let’s add minutes waiting for volunteers to arrive at their fire/EMS station from a farther precinct… logical thinking? I think not.
Referencing items stated in your letter to Town of Palmyra residents from the town website dated Jan. 4:
“the Town pays $180 per resident, and the Village pays $122 for each of their residents.”
Does $58 make a difference to me when I need medical care or fire suppression? No!
I do not believe your current decision is in the best interest of the town taxpayers. How can you tell me that someone coming from farther away on an emergency call is service equal to what I currently have? My ISO rating for my homeowner’s insurance will rise or possibly double, so how logical is your thinking that saving me $58 in tax money but doubling my homeowner’s insurance cost by going to another Fire/EMS provider further than two miles away is really the smart thing to do?
I think it’s important to retain the qualified full-time employees we currently have within the village fire/EMS department. Therefore, it would not bother me to pay a little bit more in taxes toward having these types of individuals on board and avoid possible turnover.
Put yourself in your constituents’ shoes before thinking your decisions are beneficial to the taxpayer. You could be the next person needing immediate care — would you want to wait any longer than necessary for an ambulance for $58 and increased homeowners’ insurance rates?
So, my questions to you are the following:
• Why don’t you have an official referendum on this topic so you can be transparent enough to get input from your constituency before making rash decisions — Remember — You work for us.
• Are you checking the numbers regarding the impact of changing departments is going to have on our ISO ratings? If so, when are we going to see the results of this study?
Irene Blaskowski,
Town of Palmyra resident
