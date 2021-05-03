Blessed with Buddy Poppy donations!
Many people do not know that March 29 is designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
This date honors a generation of men and women who served and sacrificed during the longest conflict in U.S. history. This date marks the anniversary of when combat forces departed South Vietnam in 1973. The Edwin Frohmader Post 1879 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary wanted to highlight this holiday this year and especially thank our Vietnam veterans with a special Buddy Poppy program.
As you know, 2020 was an unprecedented year with the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that it has been a tough year for business this past year with so many people sheltered at home. We also have had major disruptions to our business of supporting our veterans.
We have had to close our bar and have not had our Sunday breakfast for many months; not to mention, we have not been able to hold any of our regular fundraisers. While we still are providing as much support of our veterans programs as we can, there is one program that has suffered. That would be the Buddy Poppy program.
Since 1922, the Buddy Poppy has been an integral part of the VFW community. As the VFW official memorial, the poppy represents the blood that has been shed by our American service members. The poppy is a symbol that the VFW, and our American people, will never forget their sacrifices.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we were not allowed to hand out poppies to the public nor stand in front of our local stores to collect donations last October. So, in March, we decided to think outside the box and we sent out a letter to all of our post and auxiliary members, and all Fort Atkinson businesses, educating them on the Vietnam War Veterans Day and asked for a donation to our Buddy Poppy drive. We enclosed an addressed envelope and asked for a donation to be sent.
We were very blessed by the most donations we have ever received for our Buddy Poppy program—we have received almost $5,500 in donations!
While we cannot be together physically just yet, please know that the officers of your VFW and Auxiliary are thinking of you and praying that you are well, and that we will meet again in person soon. Please take care.
Sincerely,
Bill Imsland,
Post 1879 Commander
Faith Elford,
1879 Auxiliary President
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.