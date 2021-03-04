In January, your paper informed everyone of all the new candidates and incumbents running for offices in the Spring Election. Every town and city was listed except the Town of Sumner. (Perhaps someone withheld this public information.)
This letter is to inform the electors of the Town of Sumner of the three incumbent positions being challenged. Amanda Collins is running for Clerk against Glendon Rewoldt; Sam Meyers is running against Supervisor I, Randall Burdick; and Lyndsay Jilek against Supervisor II, JoAnn Armstrong. These new candidates are hard-working, tax-paying people who live in the Town of Sumner.
Judy Block,
Edgerton
