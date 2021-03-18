Tax dollars going up in smoke
I am writing this letter to denounce the information given by Dorothy Sanders regarding the new candidates running in the Spring Election in the Town of Sumner.
The candidates running for the positions of clerk and supervisors I and II are not related in any way. Amanda Collins (running for clerk) is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in Business.
Lyndsay Jilek (candidate for Supervisor I) is a graduate of Fort High School and a coach for the girls’ softball team.
Sam Meyers (candidate for Supervisor II) is a substitute teacher who ran his own trucking business.
A new clerk and supervisors would be like a breath of fresh air in our town. These new candidates live in our town (unlike the current clerk) and are hard-working people who pay taxes here.
The current clerk has been in office for 14 years and should now be very efficient. However, she is at the town hall from Sunday to Sunday.
Our town is the smallest one in Jefferson County and shouldn’t require that much time on the job. Furthermore, she even hires an assistant! How competent is that? Our tax dollars are going up in smoke, literally and figuratively!
Judy Block,
Edgerton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.