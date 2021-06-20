Critical Race Theory worthy of examination
Critical Race Theory relates to white supremacy as widespread in America, and it promotes efforts to acknowledge racism and actively deal with it with the goal of moving on to justice.
From Dan Hundt's description of the dangers of CRT (June 16), I gather that he believes that we would be better to ignore and deny that racism exists or has ever existed. I don't know if the eventual goal is to further entrench and accept it or to expect that it will just go away if no one mentions it.
Also, Mr. Hurdt mentioned the threat of socialism. At this time, our system of government provides welfare for the large corporations and the very rich while expecting the workers to care for themselves.
As stated by those familiar with our various professions, we are in crisis. Think of adoption/fostering, health care, education, law enforcement/lawyers, roads/bridges, water supplies, habitat loss, climate, etc., all struggling or broken.
Refusing to examine a socialist system for all of us when it is already provided to the very rich, doesn't seem fair. Refusing to expect all citizens to pay for repairs by using fairly administered taxes seems short-sighted.
I googled the topic before I wrote this and I see that Critical Race Theory is complicated, and I agree we should move with caution when it comes to major changes to our education, but it seems like the idea is worthy of examination.
Thank you.
Jean Brooks,
Fort Atkinson
