Thanks for fascinating letter
I am writing to thank Maureen Kennedy Boelter for her fascinating letter published on March 4. Her recommendation of the Time article by Molly Ball is spot on: https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/.
It describes just how a group of people conspired to ensure a fair and safe election. It is tragic that our country has come to this but thank goodness enough people in high places had the vision to see how disastrous a stolen election would be. Thank goodness a few people were willing and able to put in the tremendous effort it took to organize this undertaking. They saved our country, at least for now.
Sincerely,
Jean Brooks
Fort Atkinson
