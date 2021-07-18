Microplastics a serious and growing problem
I appreciated the July 16 editorial on Microplastics. The problem is indeed serious and growing, largely due to our addiction to the convenience of single use plastic shopping bags. The good news is this is a problem which can be easily and quickly lessened significantly if we all reuse our shopping bags.
If you don't care to purchase reusable bags, then perhaps you could start by reusing the single-use bags you get with every trip to the grocery store. Just think, using these bags just one extra time would halve your contribution to the carnage.
If you also are willing to reuse your produce bags, that would make a big difference. Produce bags usually don’t have much of a load and so can last for multiple shopping trips with just a quick rinse under the faucet as needed.
The state of the ocean is critical. Microplastics are so tiny that they can be eaten by critters throughout the entire food chain. This is having a major impact on all life.
So please consider this one little thing that you can do.
Thank you for your time.
Jean Brooks,
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.