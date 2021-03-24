What can regular people do to help bees?
As described in the Spring 2021 The Nature Conservancy issue, the pollinator crisis is something each of us can contribute to solving in a meaningful way. It’s different from a lot of other things — I can’t do a lot, myself, about saving the Amazon, for example, but with pollinators, I can go out in my yard or I can find a space in my community and make sure that there’s a diversity of native plants blooming any time of the season. It has a big impact on pollinator health, and I can see results right away.
If you have a yard or a space of some kind, the way you can manage it in the winter also is important. Don’t come in there in the fall with leaf blowers and just clear everything out. The less clean it is, the better it is going to be for bees and a lot of other insects. If you have leaves or compost or piles of sticks, those can be really important nesting sites.
These measures, along with minimal or no use of pesticides and no lawn mowing until June will be a lot of help to our necessary insects.
I hope you will keep this mind because insects are a necessary part of production of our wonderful variety of food and because all creatures contribute to the circle of life. After all, who doesn’t like to see butterflies flitting by?
Thank you for considering this matter.
Jean Brooks,
Fort Atkinson
