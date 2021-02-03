Possible unity?
Regarding the Jan. 29 editorial on “…. unity or unilateral action? …,” I write in support of unity and agree that it’s seriously lacking in our country. The problem is, however, that the major issues cannot be discussed until we are in agreement as to which side speaks the truth/reality.
Agreement on anything is impossible if the basic truth differs for there cannot be two truths. To agree on mutual truth requires that we are able to discuss calmly and rationally the information gathered on each side. We can reach a logical conclusion together only if we can agree on how to interpret the event.
On the question of how best to deal with climate change, the discussion should be science-based but we have made it political. If we follow the scientific method to gather the evidence to reach a consensus, then we should be able to plan on how best to deal with it. While this plan must take care not to repeat the oft-tried method of throwing money at a problem in hopes it will go away but that also we must not pinch pennies while our planet burns. If the “climate change due to fossil fuel” theory is correct, then we must face economic consequences now in order to not face hopelessness later. If the “burning fossil fuel does not impact the climate” theory is correct, then we must direct our resources appropriately for that.
Another problem is in settling the question of whether the mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 constituted an insurrection or an exuberant protest group trying to save our government from accepting an illegal election. The dictionary says an insurrection is “a violent uprising against an authority or government.”
So, do most of us agree that is what happened on Jan. 6? If not, then a spokesman must be listened to who will explain clearly why not. This can’t be someone who voices righteous indignation, but rather someone who states facts. If, on the other hand, this was an insurrection, then we must look closely at our Constitution and decide what should be done to those who instigated and led and to those who participated. There is no such thing as a well-meaning insurrection, though that is what a surprising number in the government would have us believe, and the solution cannot be to let it go.
It would be great if we could come together to recognize truth/reality, for we then could make plans that last longer than one election period. Thank you for considering this matter.
Jean Brooks,
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.