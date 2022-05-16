No Mow May is a short time assistance for a serious problem
I appreciated most of the No Mow May guest editorial that appeared in the Daily Union on Wednesday, until I read the last paragraph. After presenting evidence of the importance of supporting pollinators, I don't understand how the writer came to the conclusion that we should hold off on No Mow May because it is annoying to some neighbors.
But how annoyed are we all going to feel if and when we have fewer food choices and duller flower gardens because there are no pollinators? Perhaps if I pick out the important points of the letter and repeat them, it will make the issue clearer.
1. flowers from weeds feed the bees and sustain them until our gardens and agricultural crops flower.
2. the bee populations in the U.S. have seen some huge declines in recent years and they are important to agriculture. The production of crops that depend on pollinators generates about $50 billion each year.
3. Here in Wisconsin the apple crop and cherry crop especially are dependent on bees.
4. No Mow May started in Appleton. Initial samplings and comparisons of mowed and unmowed areas in their first year showed a five-fold increase in bee abundance.
No Mow May is a short time assistance for a serious problem. It's not a matter of annoying neighbors; more like it's a matter of helping us all to enjoy the abundance of our flowering plants.
While No Mow May has city permission only in residents' back yards, and in certain businesses and public spaces, some enthusiastic participants are taking the opportunity to not mow at all until June; maybe we should curb our enthusiasm and follow the city's direction and then hopefully almost everyone can accept the movement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.