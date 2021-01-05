Save all of our creatures
The Monday, Jan. 4 column, “2020 was difficult....” contains a lot of useful information but it also implies that the COVID-19 pandemic is our only serious problem. Unfortunately, this is not so; we have gotten ourselves into much more trouble than that.
Another big problem relates to sustainability. I am paraphrasing from “Bringing Nature Home” by Douglas W. Talllaby to try to explain the importance of supporting wildlife. Life depends on interdependency; all creatures exist for a reason.
We have drastically changed our planet by introducing and allowing the invasion of alien life. We plant foreign crops in our fields and yards, and they spread into our ditches and parks. We diligently spray poisons on these crops and yards in order to rid ourselves of weeds and pests including native life. Unfortunately, native insects cannot eat most of these alien plants and so they starve.
The world no longer is in balance, so life is working to bring back balance. People need to help and, fortunately, it is not too late to turn things around. Life is forgiving; if life can, then life will.
First and foremost, it is not yet too late to save most of the plants and animals that sustain the ecosystems on which we depend. Second, restoring native plants is relatively easy to do because it’s their home.
Luckily, we have places to go for help such as our county extension office, neighbors who already are working on this, organizations such as Sustain Jefferson and the internet. Seek and you shall find.
I hope those with yards and access to green spaces such as parks and streams will take this seriously and will welcome native plants, insects, birds, and all the creatures who were here before us and who are necessary to sustain life.
Thank you for listening.
Jean Brooks,
Fort Atkinson
