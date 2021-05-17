Limit unemployment compensation
In response to Thursday’s cartoon on unemployment compensation, I googled Wisconsin compensation and learned that Wisconsin pays $54 to $370 per week. So that means it’s $2,808 to 19,240 per year.
If full-time wages are $10 per hour, that is $400 per week for $20,800 per year.
Unfortunately, I couldn’t find an average amount each recipient receives and the amount given does depend on the wage you had been collecting.
But at any rate, maybe we should be considering putting a maximum amount on how much can be collected if it is true that people are living the good life on unemployment compensation and/or boosting minimum wage.
Sincerely,
Jean Brooks,
Fort Atkinson
